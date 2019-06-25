Steve Miller Band Coming To Southern Idaho This Summer

This summer concert was just announced today! The Steve Miller Band cancelled a concert in Montana and will instead be coming to Pocatello in August for an outdoor performance.

The Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater made the announcement this morning on their Facebook page. The Steve Miller Band will be joined on August 16th by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater near the Bannock County Event Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday with no current ticket price - though tickets for the canceled show that this one is replacing were $65. The amphitheater has assigned seating and a grass section for general admission.

If you can't make it to the Idaho show, the group will also be heading to Salt Lake City at the Red Butte Gardens on August 19th as part of their summer outdoor concert series. Tickets for that show range between $82 and $89.