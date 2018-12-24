Study Finds Idaho Has Highest Rate Of Dog Ownership In US
Data from a new survey has shown that Idaho households trump all others in the United States when it comes to owning dogs.
The American Veterinary Medical Association has found that nearly 60% of Gem State homes have at least one dog, according to the findings. The national average in the US is 38 percent.
In 2016, Idaho pet ownership was listed at 70 percent of households, according to AVMA data. Rhode Island has consistently reported the lowest number of pet ownership nationwide.
The Border Collie is listed as the most owned dog breed in Idaho, according to a report by hoodline.com.