Sugar Ray Coming To The Horseshu In Jackpot

This is going to be another great year for concerts! It will not be a good year for the bank accounts of those who love to go to concerts. Sugar Ray just announced on their Facebook page that they will be playing the Horseshu in Jackpot on June 15th . Tickets for the show go on sale the 12th of April.

That's the same day as tickets to see the Eagles down in Las Vegas go on sale so you may be dropping some big bucks if you plan on going to both shows. I also just learned this week that a group I have wanted to see for years is coming to Idaho. REO Speedwagon will be part of the entertainment lineup at the Western Idaho Fair in August. Plus in mid June the huge Highway 30 Music Fest will be happening in Filer.

There are other concerts coming up soon in Boise too. Old Dominion will be playing the CenturyLink Arena on the 25th and New Kids On The Block will take the stage in early June.

What concert are you excited for this year or is there someone who isn't coming that you think should?