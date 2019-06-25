Summer And Fall Registration Open For Twin Falls Parks And Rec

We always start off summer with a plan in mind that it will be full of fun and the kids won't get bored because we'll be making so many great memories. In my house it usually only takes a few weeks (maybe less) for the summer to start seeming really long. As adults, we have jobs so we can't be home all summer with the kids helping them have fun and doing summer adventures. Luckily we have options in Twin Falls on how to keep kids entertained and learning new things. The Twin Falls Parks and Rec has been a lifesaver in our house. From swimming lessons to soccer and even karate they have recreational activities to entertain almost anyone. Plus it isn't too late to sign up for many of the events.

The TF Parks and Rec has Water Polo classes starting this week, Shotokan Karate registration is open every month for kids and adults, and of course there are tons of swimming lesson options and times. Also it is time to think about Fall soccer since registration is now open and games start in early September. Youth volleyball camp sign-up is also happening right now.

You can register for any class and see what is coming up on the Twin Falls Parks and Rec website.