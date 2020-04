POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning east of Pocatello.

According to Idaho State Police Dallin Johnson, of Pocatello, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord on Pocatello Creek Road at around 4:32 a.m. when he lost control and slid off the road and overturned.

ISP said in a statement Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car and was killed.