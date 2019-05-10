The Wachowskis Are Reportedly Working on a Fourth ‘Matrix’ Movie

Before he worked with Keanu Reeves directing the John Wick franchise, Chad Stahelski knew Keanu as a stuntman. He was Reeves’ double on the first Matrix , and worked as a martial arts coordinators on the sequels. So his word does carry some weight in the world that Lana and Lily Wachowski created. When he says that they’re working on a new Matrix , we ... really want to believe him?

That’s what Stahelski told Yahoo! Movies . His exact quote:

I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved. And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.

About two years ago, there were reports that Warner Bros. was developing a reboot of The Matrix that would not have involved the Wachowskis, who wrote and directed all three movies. That idea is a lot less appealing than the Wachowskis creating their own extension of the franchise.

Last we heard about them, they were s elling their production company offices and possibly retiring from filmmaking. Any option other than that would be a good thing. If they decided to make another Matrix , that would be even better.