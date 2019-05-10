The Wachowskis Are Reportedly Working on a Fourth ‘Matrix’ Movie
Before he worked with Keanu Reeves directing the John Wick franchise, Chad Stahelski knew Keanu as a stuntman. He was Reeves’ double on the first Matrix, and worked as a martial arts coordinators on the sequels. So his word does carry some weight in the world that Lana and Lily Wachowski created. When he says that they’re working on a new Matrix, we ... really want to believe him?
That’s what Stahelski told Yahoo! Movies. His exact quote:
I’m super happy that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved. And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’ and I would probably go and get hit by a car.
About two years ago, there were reports that Warner Bros. was developing a reboot of The Matrix that would not have involved the Wachowskis, who wrote and directed all three movies. That idea is a lot less appealing than the Wachowskis creating their own extension of the franchise.
Last we heard about them, they were selling their production company offices and possibly retiring from filmmaking. Any option other than that would be a good thing. If they decided to make another Matrix, that would be even better.
