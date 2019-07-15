This Is How Often UFO’s Are Seen In Idaho

There is a lot of hype right now about space, the moon, and aliens. This weekend there will be events at Craters of the Moon celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. You can get a special boarding pass with your name on it sent up to Mars on the next NASA trip. And probably the best/saddest of all the topics is the plan to storm Area 51 and find out if there are aliens hiding out. Terrible plan by the way.

With all the talk of aliens I was curious about how often aliens grace the skies over Idaho. The answer is 966 too many. That is at least how many reported UFO sighting there have been so it doesn't include the missing Idaho ranchers and cattle that never got reported. According to Satellite Internet, Idaho ranks as the 11th state most visited by UFO's. They say there are about 55 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents. The good news is that most are just sightings with no event or alien interaction. The weird news is that most Americans believe that even though we don't see any Martians roaming around that 54% of us believe there is alien UFO info that the government isn't sharing with us.