This Little Piggy Went To The Market; Gooding Police Found It

The Gooding City Police made the announcement they found a stray pig in the city. If you are missing your piggy you can contact police.

The pig was found at 6th and Idaho in Gooding city limits. The police did say that pigs actually aren't allowed in city limits. The more you know.

He is adorable! I love pigs! He was picked up last night, Sunday September 13th. I am sure he is really wanting to be home. If you had the pig in city limits, you may end up getting in a little bit of trouble but it is better than letting the little guy, well big guy, hang out with the police. He looks super friendly!