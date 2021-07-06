Tix On Sale: Phantom Of The Opera At Twin Falls Orpheum Theatre

Twin Falls' live theater fans will get the opportunity to see some incredibly talented area actors and actresses as they come together for three evenings of Phantom of the Opera this month.

The Orpheum Theatre and Ovation Performing Arts are teaming up to bring Phantom of the Opera, based on the early-twentieth century French novel, to Twin Falls, July 29, 30 and 31. The news was shared on the Orpheum's Facebook page July 2.

The production has been a fan favorite in the United States since its first live Broadway run in 1988. I had a chance to catch the tour at the Morrison Center, at Boise State University, three years ago, and it was spectacular. No current North American tour is planned for 2021 to date.

The Orpheum Theatre has invited the talented team of Twin Falls' own Ovation Performing Arts to host productions of the classic tale at 7 P.M., on the evenings of July 29, 30 and 31. To purchase tickets, click here.

The age group from the local performing arts crew range from 12 to 20, according to the Orpheum's Facebook page. The story centers around a masked individual who stalks the cast of the Paris Opera House, and attempts to sabotage production through the use of fear. Phantom of the Opera productions were halted in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Orpheum Theatre is located at 146 Main Avenue North in Twin Falls. For further details about events, you may phone 208-595-2600. The theater is also hiring for part-time help, according to its Facebook site.

