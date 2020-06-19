Twin Falls Animal Shelter 2020 Pooch Splash

2020 has been a very uncertain year for so many people, businesses, and events. When you are being told you shouldn't leave your house it makes it hard to see any type of hope for making concrete plans for the future. Even though we are in the final stage of Rebound Idaho, do we really know what that means for the upcoming months? Despite the uncertainty, many are hopeful and planning for the future. Summer vacations seem a little more likely, though probably closer to home than normal. And even though some of the big annual events in the Magic Valley have been cancelled, many are still on the calendar. This upcoming weekend The Idaho Regatta and the Highway 30 Music Fest will be happening. 4th of July fireworks (complete with a lunar eclipse) are still happening and further down the line, the annual Pooch Splash fundraiser event for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter will be happening.

September 19th at Dierkes Lake will be the only day of the year when dogs are allowed to play in the water. The rest of the year dogs aren't allowed at Dierkes Lake, so don't miss this chance to get outdoors with your pups. The event includes swimming, raffles, food, and other fun activities. Currently the Animal Shelter is looking for raffle items and other individuals and businesses interested in being part of the event. The Pooch Splash will run September 19, 2020 from 11am to 3pm.

If you are looking to adopt a pet you can check out the animal shelter Facebook page for updated pictures and information.