Twin Falls Animal Shelter Temporarily Changes Volunteer Requirements

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is a huge asset to our community and couldn't do all that they do without help from volunteers. But, you have to be smart in situations like this with the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. In light of the need for caution, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is temporarily modifying their requirements for those wishing to volunteer at the facility. They still need volunteers and would love the continued help of the community, but volunteers can no longer show up without being scheduled beforehand.

Other services at the shelter will continue as normal including donations, the intake center for stray animals, and those wishing to adopt can come to the shelter as normal. Do be aware though that if you think you may be sick - do not go to the shelter. Stay home, get better, and check out the adoptable pets in the galleries below.

Also, the coronavirus can't stop the need for these animals to get into homes and the cat special is still in effect. Adult cats are $9 and kittens are $24. That includes their vaccinations, microchip, and spay/neuter.

There are a lot of ways to help the Twin Falls Animal Shelter even if you can't adopt or volunteer time to help. Toy donations and food are always needed. Sometimes you can get creative with how you help. School kids have gone to read books with the animals and Bryli Jensen used her senior project to promote the needs of the shelter with a cute YouTube video.