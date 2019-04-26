Twin Falls BASE Jumpers Take It Even More Extreme [MUST WATCH]

If you didn't think that BASE jumpers were crazy enough, you have to check out these jumpers taking off from a MOVING SEMI TRUCK! What!

Seriously this is absolutely INSANE! They always look like they are having a great time though. Josh Charles posted this on his Facebook page and it is appearing to go pretty viral.

Now I am not sure if this is legal or not. I can't imagine it being illegal seeing as BASE jumping is legal here anyway. However, I would not be caught dead doing something like this tandem let alone off a moving vehicle.

Kudos to those who are brave enough and talented enough to do something like this. I can't walk onto the bridge let alone jump from it. I even admit that the first time I watched this I audibly gasped. These jumpers are pretty remarkable. I will always live vicariously through these videos.