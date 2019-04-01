Twin Falls Boutique Wants Every Girl To Be Able To Go To Prom
Prom dresses are expensive! There is no doubt about that. There are people who can't go to prom because they can't afford a dress. One Twin Falls boutique is hoping to change that.
Ooh La La in Downtown Twin Falls is offering every girl who may not be able to afford a prom dress the ability to still get one. Families that may have fallen on hard times or simply can't afford the luxury of dropping money on a dress that will only be worn once can go to Ooh La La and they will get every girl a dress.
And if you can afford a dress but still want a discount, they are also offering a good grades discount. Go in, show that you have good grades and dresses will be discounted for you.
I have to admit, this would have been nice when I was a teenager. Prom is like a right of passage in high school. Now, if a girl wants to attend, the dress is no longer preventing that from happening.