Twin Falls City Pool Shows “Peter Rabbit” For Splash N Flick

In case you haven't been able to go or haven't heard about it yet, Twin Falls City Pool has been hosting movie viewings while opening the pool up for swim time.

This weekend, on Saturday, the Twin Falls City Pool will be showing "Peter Rabbit." One of the cool things about these Splash N Flick events, usually it is a fairly new movie. I know I haven't seen this one yet.

The pool will be open during their regular business hours but if you want to stay for the show it starts at 9:30 p.m. and will run until about 11 p.m.

The film is family and kid friendly so you can bring everyone down or you can send the teenagers down to do something fun late on a Saturday night that you know won't get them into trouble.

They get to swim and burn some energy while watching a movie. They are almost guaranteed to head to bed as soon as they get home and hopefully sleep in the next morning.