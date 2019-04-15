Twin Falls Don’t Forget To Take Your Snow Tires Off

In case you didn't know, there is a season for you to have your snow tires on your vehicles. If you have those tires on out of season you could land a fine.

The last day for you to remove your snow tires in April 30th. So, if for some reason you still have them on, because let's face it Idaho weather is incredibly unpredictable, you may want to get in to the shop soon to get those off.

Studded snow tires can be put back on October 1st. I am not even sure why people may still have their studded tires on. They make such a horrible noise when there is no snow and ice on the ground. I wouldn't be able to handle it.

I am curious how many people may still have studded tires. Would you let us know if you still have them on? When do you usually get them removed?