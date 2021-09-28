Twin Falls, ID Residents Report Owls In The Areas Snatching Cats

I have seen this several times in the last week or so. Some people are reporting that some owls in the city are actually snatching up cats and small dogs at night. If you have a small pet it might be best to keep an eye on it.

We have gotten reports about an owl on the north side of town as well as in the area near O'Leary Middle School. I live in that area and someone actually posted in the "neighborhood" feature of the doorbell app we have that they had spotted an owl swooping down at small animals.

There are bound to be owls and wildlife all over the place. Just so you are aware, owls are among the list of birds that are protected by the state so it is unlawful to kill these creatures. It is also, very illegal to shoot a firearm in the city limits.

The best way that you can take care of your small pets is to bring them inside at night and/or watch them when they do go outside. I am not sure what else you can do but it is a good idea to share the information.

For the record, the only birds that are not illegal to shoot are starlings, Eurasian collared doves, English sparrows and feral pigeons. All hawks, owls, eagles and vultures are protected. There are also hunting rules that need to be followed for nuisance and game birds.

