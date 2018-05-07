Every day it seems we hear a different story that Twin Falls is awesome or Twin Falls is a terrible place to live. The latest report is actually a report card and we got a solid B.

They call it the Niche Report and it really seems comprehensive of many aspects of life in Twin Falls. We do really well in commute time (duh) and I'm surprised by the A- in nightlife because so many would argue that there isn't one. We don fare so well when it comes to family, schools, outdoor activities and weather. I feel that maybe they mixed the grades for nightlife and outdoor activities though.

An overall B grade isn't bad though. What do you think - did they get it right?