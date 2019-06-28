Twin Falls Named One Of Best Places To Live In Idaho

If you ask most people that live in Twin Falls, this is the best place to live in Idaho. According to a new study, Twin Falls is in the top 10 but not the top.

The Chamber of Commerce website made a list of the top ten places to live in Idaho. Twin Falls made the list at number eight. Now, if you ask me I think Twin is way better than that.

In order to be considered in the study, the cities had to have a population of 25,000 or higher and it was determined by employment, housing, quality of life, education and health.

I am always curious about what determines all these things as well. For employment, they looked at median earnings and number of establishments, for housing it was how many homeowners had a mortgage and monthly house costs. Quality of life was partially work commute and poverty levels. Education was determined by the percentage of people with a bachelor's degree or higher and for health, it was obesity ratios.

The number one city was Moscow and then Boise, Eagle and Meridian. I consider those cities all the same place. Fifth was Coeur D'Alene, then Rexburg and Idaho Falls edged us out as well.

I guess that is ok, go move to those places. Twin Falls isn't that great.