Twin Falls Parents Beware: Social Media “Momo” Is Back

Woody [REC] via YouTube[/caption]The "Momo Challenge" surface in August of last year through the "WhatsApp" social media communication platform where this creepy image threatens children and encourages them to commit suicide.

It was originally deemed a "hoax" and became an internet meme, but it is back and parents need to be aware. The "Momo Challenge" is potentially linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl in the UK . I am not sure why anyone would be sick enough to upload horrible images and encourage kids to hurt themselves or others, but you need to keep an eye on them.

The "momo" image is even being found in seemingly innocent videos of " Peppa Pig " and games like "Fortnite." You definitely have to make sure you keep an eye on your kids, what apps they are using and maybe have a conversation about how it is ok to say no.

The "Momo Challenge" threatens kids if they refuse to play the game as well. Kids, be careful, don't get wrapped up in this.