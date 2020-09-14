Twin Falls Police Ask For Help Identifying Person Of Interest

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the communities help identifying this person of interest. If you recognize them please contact authorities.

According to police, on September 10th there was an injury accident at the 800 block on Falls Avenue and someone involved in the accident left the scene. They did not say if this male is thought to have left the scene or a witness.

If you know this person you can contact Officer Kraft at (208) 735-4357 or talk to any other officer on duty at the Twin Falls Police Department.