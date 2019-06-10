Twin Falls Police Need Help Identifying This Person Of Interest

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking assistance from the community in identifying this person who allegedly stole items from a local supermarket.

Let me start by saying this video still leaves more questions than answers. I contacted Twin Falls police and was able to rule out a few things. No, this man does not have a prosthetic right leg as the image might lead one to believe, and the jury is still out on whether or not this dude is rocking a mullet. I say yes.

This image, which was shared to the department's Facebook page on June 10, was captured in 2018. The person of interest is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of $100 worth of meat, and not a 12-pack of PBR, a carton of Pall Mall cigarettes and a Slim Jim Monster Smoked Meat Stick , as the image might also lead one to believe.

Twin Falls Police

If you know the identity of this person, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-7327.