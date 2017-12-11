Twin Falls Police Release Video of Fence Vandalism Suspects

The Twin Falls Police Department released this video of a suspected fence vandalism in the Morning Sun subdivision.

A series of fence vandalism's have been reported over the last several weeks in neighborhoods all over Twin Falls. It's possible that this vehicle and its occupants are responsible for these incidents.

Authorities believe that this could be a video of a white, 90's model Ford crew cab pickup. If you have any information about the vehicle or its occupants, you are encouraged to contact the Twin Falls Police at (208) 735-4357