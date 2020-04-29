Twin Falls “Scallywags” Showing All The Love May 2nd

Twin Falls has been blessed with some amazing people in the community. Previously known on Facebook as Jak Sparro, now known on his Facebook page as Jak Smith, along with others have decided to come together to show some love.

This Saturday May 2nd, a delightful group of people, affectionately calling themselves "Magic Valley Scallywags" are going to line Blue Lakes Boulevard with signs of love and inspiration. You can dress up in costumes like the Storm Troopers that have been seen around the area and Mr. Grinch, or you can just stand there as you and let the community know that we are in this together.

All you have to do to participate is make a sign that says "Love", practice social distancing and be on Blue Lakes between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday May 2nd.

There is so much negativity in the world right now and uncertainty, but little acts of kindness and spark of hope to make people smile are going to help get us through these tough times.

If you want to get more information about other events that these "Scallywags" you can join their group on Facebook or follow their Facebook event.

I am definitely going to have to drive up and down Blue Lakes on Saturday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. even if I have nothing to go out for. I don't want to miss seeing this first hand.