Twin Falls To Host 2018 Idaho Nurses Association Career Fair

Representatives from a number of Idaho universities and hospitals will gather at the College of Southern Idaho this week in an effort to recruit potential healthcare professionals.

The annual Health Science & Human Services career fair is Wednesday, February 28, in the department's main lobby. The event is free, and is put on by the Idaho Student Nurses Association .

More than a dozen Idaho healthcare agencies will be present, including Genesis Healthcare , Boise State University , BYU Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University .

The career fair is open to students, as well as those looking to enter the healthcare field. The event is from 10 AM - 3 PM this Wednesday at CSI.

For the more details, here's the event flier .