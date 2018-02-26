Twin Falls To Host 2018 Idaho Nurses Association Career Fair
Representatives from a number of Idaho universities and hospitals will gather at the College of Southern Idaho this week in an effort to recruit potential healthcare professionals.
The annual Health Science & Human Services career fair is Wednesday, February 28, in the department's main lobby. The event is free, and is put on by the Idaho Student Nurses Association.
More than a dozen Idaho healthcare agencies will be present, including Genesis Healthcare, Boise State University, BYU Idaho and Northwest Nazarene University.
The career fair is open to students, as well as those looking to enter the healthcare field. The event is from 10 AM - 3 PM this Wednesday at CSI.
For the more details, here's the event flier.