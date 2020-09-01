Twin Falls Vandals Target Memorial Rose Garden Near Courthouse

This is why we can't have anything nice Twin Falls. Apparently someone has been making a habit of destroying the memorial signs in the rose garden outside the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building.

If you haven't walked in the memorial rose garden located on the Shoshone Street side of the Twin Falls County Courthouse in a while, prepare to be disappointed. I came across what is unmistakably signs of vandalism while on a walk Tuesday. I pulled over because I realized I hadn't yet checked out the garden that is located just a few feet from the new archway.

While the garden and surrounding area still look well maintained, it's pretty obvious that some people are taking their boredom and aggression out on the markers that are dedicated to certain community individuals and businesses found throughout the grounds.

These markers definitely haven't suffered from weathering or been windblown into the state they are presently in. Many appear to have been kicked, or ripped from the ground. It's a gutsy move too, because the courthouse exterior is lined with cameras, including one in very close proximity to the garden. I think it might be time to start paying closer attention to the Shoshone Street camera in particular.

The Twin Falls City Park is located directly across the street, so it's a high traffic area at night. It's a shame to see these types of things happening when people have spent so much time and energy trying to make the city of Twin Falls look even better. Even more, vandalizing an area that includes beautiful landscaping, and memorials to community folks and businesses, is about as bone-headed as it gets.