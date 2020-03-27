Twin Falls Voices Against Violence Needs Donations

Voices Against Violence is a place people can use to get away from violent spouses and family members. They help them get back on their feet without being dependent on their abuser. Voices Against Violence is in desperate need of donations during this crazy time.

The shelter said they are running low on microwavable foods that are cheap and easy meals to feed their clients and their client's children. Things like macaroni and cheese, ravioli, soups, oatmeal or even spaghetti-os. They are looking for anything they can donate to help feed the people who have been displaced because of violence.

If you are able and willing to donate, they are accepting donations at 212 2nd Ave West in Downtown Twin Falls.

If you are looking to help other charities in the area during this difficult time, Idaho Angels INC is hosting a fundraiser for items that will be re-distributed to people in the community. They are looking for items like diapers, baby wipes and formula, baby food, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and wipes, feminine products and virtually all hygiene products out there. Idaho Angels INC will be accepting donations Saturday, Marcy 28th from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and you must contact them for the address.

If you or someone you know is in need you can contact either of these organizations and they will do what they can to help. This is a hard time for everyone. Thank you to those who are willing and able to donate.