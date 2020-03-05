Twin Falls Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Event Coming Up

You can now register to the “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” event that helps the women’s shelter Voices Against Violence. The event is Saturday April 25th at 11 a.m.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is an international movement to end violence and it’s a great way to show support for a good cause. Registration is $30 for an individual registration plus fees. A Team of 5 individuals is $125 plus fees and if you want to add additional members it is $25 per team member plus fees.

There are also applications to be a vendor and if you would like to register for that, it is $100 to apply plus fees. If you do not feel like participating in the event but still want to help you can always donate money to Voices Against Violence as well.

You must register in advance for the race and you get a free T-Shirt. Registration begins at 11 a.m. but the walk itself starts at noon. Make sure you wear your high heels! I have no idea where a man gets high heels large enough to fit their feet but I applaud those who can make it work.

Honestly, I know that I can’t walk a mile in high heels without feeling like death. I am not sure I could make it the full mile. It’s a great cause to at least try it though.

If you or someone you know is trying to escape violence, you can always contact Voices Against Violence 24 hours a day 7 days a week.