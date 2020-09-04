Twin Falls Weather Whip Lash Coming Near 20 Degree Temp Drops

This Labor Day weekend it is supposed to be hot, like, really hot for Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. We are looking at near triple digit heat over the long weekend. But then, just as Labor Day ends it seems like fall begins.

Saturday September 5th the forecast is predicting 98 degree temperatures, maybe even hotter depending on where you are. If you are heading to the Twin Falls County Fair just be safe out there. Then Sunday it gets a little cooler with 91 degrees. Still pretty hot but not awful for summer. Monday gets windy and highs near 82 degrees.

Then BAM in about 48 hours we go from triple digit heat to 61 degrees for the high during the day and a low of 39 degrees. It is basically saying that with Labor Day over summer is over. I am not sure how permanent that is going to be with some predictions of 80 degree temperatures coming back at the end of next week but a massive temperature drop is basically Mother Nature giving us whip lash.

It's fine though. I could use some hoodie weather since COVID destroyed any hopes of me having a summer body. Wednesday temperatures climb to 73 degrees and the wind goes away a little bit. The wind is a huge sign of fall. Sure it is windy year round here but we have windy conditions nearly every day next week.