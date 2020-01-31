Twin Falls Wellness Center To Open; Aim Is To Help Us De-stress

Stress is something that all of us have to deal with. A new wellness center will be opening in Twin Falls this summer staffed with professionals certified to assist the community with employing methods to ease stress and start down the path to physical and emotional recovery.

Float Magic has begun construction at their new location of 152 2nd Avenue South, and will be inviting the public to stop in and meet the owners on February 6, at an event they are referring to as a pre-construction party.

Shawnee Kyle

"Floating" is a transformative process, that promotes relaxation, and is a form of Restricted Environmental Stimulus Therapy (R.E.S.T.). Owner of Float Magic, Shawnee Powers Kyle, along with her husband Darren Kyle, will be in attendance at the pre-construction party on February 6. Shawnee is a fifth-generation Idahoan and registered nurse, and has resided in the Magic Valley since 2013.

Shawnee Kyle; Darren Kyle; Dr. Matt Driller

The new facility should be opening in August, according to information shared through a Facebook chat. The pre-construction party will consist of live music, wine, beer and appetizers. Those interested can also become members and take advantage of discount packages during the event.

Shawnee Kyle also presently serves as secretary of the College of Southern Idaho's Foundation Board, as chairwoman of the Ronald McDonald House Magic Valley Champions Committee. She is also chairwoman of the Twin Falls School District Student Achievement Committee. Along with her husband Darren, the two would like to share their knowledge and skills with the community, with a goal of making Float Magic the valley's premiere R.E.S.T and recovery center.

For more information about Float Magic, you can call 208-241-1837.