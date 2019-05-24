Twin Falls Western Days Right Around The Corner

Twin Falls Western Days is a festival that happens every year and it is a ton of fun. There is a carnival, parade, live entertainment, great food and lots more.

The 37th annual Twin Falls Western Days is May 31st through June 2nd at Twin Falls City Park. The parade will be June 1st starting at 9 a.m. If you want to get a good spot without having to worry about road closures you should head down early.

According to the Facebook page , there will be an all new carnival this year! That is exciting for everyone! Rainier Amusements will provide the rides and you can buy tickets now and save some money.

Live entertainment will include Kimberly Dunn who will also be at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival. If you haven't seen her she is pretty amazing. There will also be Sundance Head and many more.

The entire weekend is family friendly and bound to be a good time. You can check out all the information you need for entertainment schedules and carnival ticket information at their website .