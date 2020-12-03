VIDEO: Two Idaho Kids Take Golf Cart Sledding To The EXTREME!

The things I see people doing in Idaho to pass time is truly inspiring at times.This week's must watch video features a pair of Idaho kids using a golf cart in a way that most of us aren't normally accustomed to seeing.

Golf cart sledding. Yea, it's a thing.

I've been golfing for over 30 years, and sadly, I've never owned my own cart. After seeing this recent upload to YouTube, I might be purchasing one very soon.

I came across this video shot earlier in 2020 on the YouTube channel of Golf Cart Boys. The September 27, 2020, upload shows two Idaho kids participating in some golf cart sledding. They describe what is unfolding before our eyes as the "Redneck Edition." How this thing only has been viewed 41 times (to date) is beyond me.

(YOU MAY HAVE TO CLICK ON VIDEO TWO TIMES TO GET IT TO PLAY)

Apparently, I haven't truly started living. The kid being pulled by the cart appears to hit speeds easily exceeding 30 miles per hour. I didn't think a cart could move that fast. I'm wondering what's under that hood.

It was only a few weeks ago that I found a video of two Idaho youngsters re-enacting a scene from an Indiana Jones flick. One was pulling the other across dirt from an ATV. I'll tell ya, kids in this state are freakin fearless!

I appreciate the Golf Cart Boys throwing this one up for the rest of us to enjoy. If you were to modify a golf cart by fitting it with some snow tires, this could be an all year around event.