View Magic Valley Waterfalls Aboard Lunch And Dinner Boat Cruiser

Lunch and dinner boat tours along a popular stretch of the Snake River are back. Diners can enjoy a number of stunning waterfalls and upscale meals while floating through one of the area's most scenic gorges.

The national travel website, Only In Your State , recently featured the Hagerman dinner cruises in a May 31, 2019 story. The 1,000 Springs Tours allow people the chance to enjoy a great meal--menu items include dishes like Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Marsala and Beef Tri-Tip--while viewing some of the spectacular waterfalls that the Hagerman Valley has to offer.

The Catamaran tours also offer cocktails, beer, wine and desserts, in a 52-foot cruiser called, "The River Mist." The tour takes approximately two hours, and span roughly 12 miles, according to its official website . The full menu is also featured on the website.

For more information on the 1,000 Springs Tours, call 208-888-6611. Adult lunch tours cost about $57, while dinner trips are $60.