View Magic Valley Waterfalls Aboard Lunch And Dinner Boat Cruiser
Lunch and dinner boat tours along a popular stretch of the Snake River are back. Diners can enjoy a number of stunning waterfalls and upscale meals while floating through one of the area's most scenic gorges.
The national travel website, Only In Your State, recently featured the Hagerman dinner cruises in a May 31, 2019 story. The 1,000 Springs Tours allow people the chance to enjoy a great meal--menu items include dishes like Fettuccine Alfredo, Chicken Marsala and Beef Tri-Tip--while viewing some of the spectacular waterfalls that the Hagerman Valley has to offer.
The Catamaran tours also offer cocktails, beer, wine and desserts, in a 52-foot cruiser called, "The River Mist." The tour takes approximately two hours, and span roughly 12 miles, according to its official website. The full menu is also featured on the website.
For more information on the 1,000 Springs Tours, call 208-888-6611. Adult lunch tours cost about $57, while dinner trips are $60.