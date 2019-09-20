Vintage Vixens Market Is Right Around The Corner

Twice a year Vintage Vixens market comes to the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds where they gather cool vendors and even cooler things for people to check out and purchase. The fall market is right around the corner.

The Vintage Vixens Market is going to be at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds in Filer Friday September 27th and Saturday September 28th. The shops will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will have things from home decor, furniture, clothing and unique creations. For $5 per person you can go to all the merchant building and check it out on both days. If you do plan on going you have to try the vendor who slings the fudge. It is some of the best fudge I have ever had and lots of different flavors.

They will also have lunch and coffee trucks. There is usually some pretty good music and great deals on stuff too.

Full disclosure, we purchased a bar from this market a few years ago and it wasn't even for sale. They were willing to cut me a deal for this pretty amazing piece. They have some really cool wine barrel furniture and some hidden treasure you would never normally come across if you didn't go to places like this.

If you follow them on social media you have a chance to win tickets to the market. Even if you just want to window shop there is so much to look at.