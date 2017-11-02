Want to Anger Liberals? Be Named Cliven Bundy (Opinion)

I’m shocked to see liberals attacking religious faith. Has this ever happened before?

The writer spared no effort in tracking down establishment politicians and leftist college professors to denounce the tiny group of ranchers

Using rancher Cliven Bundy and his associates as a window to criticize faith is the strategy of a radical environmentalist publication known as the Revelator . It labels Bundy as conniving in his efforts to portray himself as a soldier for liberty and then the attack on his LDS religion commences.

Because as we all know, government bureaucrats and campus communists know what’s best for everyone else.