Warm Western Air Flow Packing Some Heat For The Magic Valley

Greg Jannetta

A warm air mass moving slowly through the western portion of the United States will result in a Magic Valley temperature spike for the later part of the work week.

Highs will average 84 degrees over the next five days, with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees for today, Thursday and Friday, according to KMVT forecasts . The average high temperature for September in Twin Falls is 77 degrees, according to usclimatedata.com numbers.

While unhealthy air quality for the Magic Valley has improved in the last two weeks, there are still four active fires burning in northern Nevada, along with the Stewart Creek fire just 70 miles northwest of Twin Falls. The combination is still resulting in hazy conditions in some areas of southern Idaho.