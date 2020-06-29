Watch Couple Defend Their Home With Guns

What happens when you push a law abiding society too far? When you see businesses and the American Dream destroyed right in front of you?Have you wondered how you would react if the came to your neighborhood seeking to damage your home or property? For a couple in Saint Louis, Missouri, that reality happened to them as a group stormed into their neighborhood. You can watch the confrontation in the video below. Warning the language content is vulgar and should not be viewed by children.

Could we see more of these types of confrontation as lawmakers continue to advocate for defunding the police? The video above is shocking, yet so is the total destruction of cities big and small across the country. The city of Seattle, Washington continues to struggle in reclaiming their six city blocks that were taken over by the protestors. Let's hope that folks realize how important the police are in keeping us safe.