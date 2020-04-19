WATCH: Twin Falls Gathers During Pandemic For Hospital Heroes

Saturday night was easily the most exciting night in Twin Falls since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honking For Heroes event had a massive turnout and was a great way for the community to show their support and appreciation towards our hospital heroes. The nurses and doctors working tirelessly, night and day, to take care of not only the influx of COVID-19 patients but also every other emergency sickness or injury that comes through the hospital doors. Saturday night was a great night. Between the helicopter flyby, roar of motorcycle engines, classic and muscle cars revving, horns honking, people cheering, and the parade of emergency response vehicles - much love was shows to those working in the hospital.

Did I mention it was loud? Check out some of the videos from the event. With the volume up, of course.

Our nurses and doctors are amazing and I am extremely appreciative of their hard work. You guys and gals are awesome. The event was followed by a good old fashioned car cruise down Blue Lakes. They called it the Corona Cruise.