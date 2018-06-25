What Is The Best Way To Get Rid Of Earwigs In Twin Falls

When winter is in full swing and the ground is white with snow and our toes haven't been warm in weeks, we dream of summer and how great it will be to be warm. Then summer rolls around and we are reminded of the scorching heat and the bugs. Bugs everywhere!

It seems that right now especially there are a lot of earwigs . If you have any lawn furniture you already know the hazard of not checking the cushions before you sit down. If you have a swimming pool you already know the never ending chore of scooping dead earwigs out of the water. Sure, you can stomp on them and kill them but there has to be a better way to keep them from coming back. I mean, what is their purpose anyways? I won't miss them when they are gone.

BONUS VIDEO - Earwigs!!!!