What Is The Most Popular 2 Day Shipping Item In Idaho

When it comes to needing items in a pinch in Idaho, nothing trumps our need for quick delivery of brown sugar. Yep.

Business Insider has compiled a list of the most popular 2-Day shipping item from Walmart for each state. Brown sugar tops the list in Idaho - which seems kind of weird. Why do we need brown sugar so quickly when we run out? My wife makes our brown sugar with a mix of white sugar, molasses, and magic.

There are a lot of interesting and random things on the list for each state but I think Utah wins with their insatiable need for a copy of The Greatest Showman.