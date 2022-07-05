The Fourth of July may be over, but that doesn't mean all the fun is over yet. You can still buy fireworks today, and odds are you will likely get some great deals as stands are looking to sell everything they can. Today marks the last day you can buy them, but then the dilemma begins. Today also marks the last day you can legally shoot off fireworks in the state of Idaho. Here is all you need to know about buying and shooting fireworks the day after the Fourth.

The Last Day to Buy Fireworks in Idaho

Tuesday, July 5 is the last day you can buy fireworks, but there are a few decisions you should make and a few things to know. As a reminder, shooting off aerial fireworks in the State of Idaho is illegal. You can buy them by signing an affidavit, that states you will not shoot them off in the state. While many break this law, on the fourth so many people are firing them, it is nearly impossible to enforce the law. After the fourth, you are easier to spot and more likely to be ticketed, so be aware. By law, you have until midnight on the fifth to shoot any fireworks you have, so anything you buy today must be shot by midnight, or be stashed for next year. Most likely fireworks will be on sale and stands will have great deals today, so loading up for next year is not a bad option.

Firework Safety in Idaho

If you do decide to buy and shoot fireworks tonight, or perhaps to finish off what you already have, make sure to take extra precautions. Do not shoot them off around houses, make sure you have a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby, and be alert as well. Even if you have shot fireworks off hundreds of times, it only takes one malfunction to start a fire or create chaos. Officers will be on alert, so make sure you are firing off legal fireworks before the day turns over. Your neighbors may not enjoy you, but you can shoot them off tonight one last time.

If you are wanting great deals to load up for next year, or to have one final hurrah before this year is done, make sure to head to your nearest or cheapest stand and buy fireworks today. Put them in a safe spot if you are storing them, or make sure to start setting them off early so as not to keep your neighbors up too late like last night. Be safe, save money, and make sure to enjoy one final purchase and explosion before the stands close tonight.

