Where To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Fun fact - President Reagan made eating ice cream a national holiday back in 1984. I'm already excited for next Saturday because July 27th, 2019 the downtown Twin Falls City Park will be an ice cream haven during the Ice Cream Funday event. But you don't even have to wait that long to celebrate an ice cream eating event. This Sunday, the 21st, is National Ice Cream Day. That means you have a reason and a duty as an American to eat some ice cream on Sunday...you could even have an ice cream sundae. In fact, you can eat ice cream every day this month without repercussion since it is also National Ice Cream Month! Since going to a restaurant every day to celebrate ice cream would get expensive you can go ahead and eat ice cream in your pajamas at home some days if you want. You can also get some deals on Sunday at participating ice cream locations.

Food and Wine website says that Baskin Robbins is doing a deal on ice cream quarts and Coldstone Creamery has a BOGO deal on National Ice Cream Day. I'm sure other local restaurants are offering deals so call your favorite shop before you head out.

If you're looking for a new ice cream treat you could try making an ice cream potato. At Buzzfeed they say that is our signature dessert in Idaho. I've never had one but I'd sure give one a taste since it is just ice cream shaped and styled to look like a potato.