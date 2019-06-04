Which Twin Falls Restaurant Has The Best Outdoor Seating [POLL]

After what seems like a super long winter and a few weeks of rain, the sun is finally out. That means we can start eating outside on some of the most beautiful outdoor patios at our favorite restaurants. We want to know which restaurant has your favorite.

I love eating outside on a nice patio while out to dinner with friends and family. There is just something calming about it. Twin Falls has some of the best outdoor dining areas. If I am looking for the best view I definitely love Elevation 486 or Canyon Crest, best coverage from the sun and ambiance would definitely have to be Anchor, Blu and Jakers. I still haven't had the chance to try Milner's Gate's outdoor patio.

I am not sure I could pick just one. Which one is your favorite? I am not sure if I missed one so if I did, please let me know. Tell us why you picked the one you picked.