Which Twin Falls Teachers Are Appreciated Most [POLL]

It is National Teacher Appreciation Week! Teachers deserve all the love and respect that they get and all that they don't. Teachers are kind of the unsung heroes of the world. We want to know who appreciates their teachers the most. Which Twin Falls School has the biggest support?

Now we are sure every single teacher is amazing at all these schools. This is more to try to show the love to these hard working professionals. Students, parents, staff, everybody, if one of these teachers at one of these schools touched your life vote for the school.

We weren't able to put every single school on there and it is quite unfortunate, so if another teacher from another school touched you, let us know in the comments. We want every teacher to know how much we appreciate everything they do for us.

You can even name the specific teacher that touched your life or tag them on social media.

THANK YOU ALL TEACHERS, STAFF, PRINCIPALS, AND EVERY PERSON IN THE SCHOOL SYSTEM. Thank you isn't enough but it's a start.