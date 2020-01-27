Whiskey Myers Adds Second Show In Boise

Whiskey Myers has already sold out one show at the Knitting Factory in Boise. Apparently there was enough of a demand that the country band has decided to add a second show.

Whiskey Myers already sold out their Wednesday, March 25th show so they added a Tuesday, March 24th show at the Knitting Factory in Boise. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $27.50 to $80 per ticket. General Admission is a first come first serve area in front of the stage. You can also purchase table seats for $80 per ticket, not per table. Those tables are along the balcony and it at least guarantees you a spot to sit.

Opening for them is The Steel Woods which are a pretty great country band as well. Both bands are considered "red dirt". A little more old school country. If you can't come and see them on March 24th or 25th, The Steel Woods will also be at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival in June. Whiskey Myers has played at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival in the past as well.

The Knitting Factory is also a great place to go and watch a show. There really isn't a bad seat in the house. Pretty much everyone can get a decent view of the show. I have never been in the balcony seats but I can imagine they are impressive as well.