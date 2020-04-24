Yellowstone National Park Officials Considering Re-Opening Soon

Those wishing to social-distance away from home in the days following the expected expiration of Idaho Governor Brad Little's April 30 stay-at-home order, will soon be able to pack up and spend a day at Yellowstone National Park, which has been closed to the public due to the Coronavirus.

Just 48 hours ago, President Donald Trump made an Earth Day (April 22) announcement from the White House that he felt it was time the country needed to reopen its national parks after weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Idaho, the stay-at-home order is set to expire on April 30, which would mean people can start planning trips to area parks such as Yellowstone.

To date, there has not been an official release from Yellowstone National Park officials as to an exact date that the park will open back up. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle has reported that top park officials are continuing to monitor Coronavirus updates, and are following state restrictions and guidelines set by health officials.

National Parks were been deemed, "non-essential," to operate on a daily basis in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, which to date has claimed roughly 50,400 deaths in the U.S. In Idaho, there are currently more than 1,800 people infected, and 54 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers.

