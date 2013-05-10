Watch a Sweet ‘Yo Mama’ Battle for Mother’s Day

If you're having a hard time coming up with a nice thing to say to your mom, because you want to say something nice, but you don't want to sound too sincere because GROSS people shouldn't share their feelings like that, you should watch this video from Rhett and Link.

It's a "Yo Mama" rap battle, but with compliments instead of insults, because Mother's Day is just around the corner. Actually, let's just be nice to moms everyday, or are we going to have to make you watch the childbirth video from health class again?

Here a couple of their more choice compliments, in our opinion:

"Yo mama's so full of joy and cheer, she put the detergent industry out of business."

"Yo mama's so intelligent that she makes me feel inferior when I don't use words good."

"Yo mama's so enjoyable she like a hug wrapped in laughter wrapped in a magic show wrapped in a delicious chicken burrito."

Awww. Have you complimented yo mamma today?