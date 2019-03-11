You Can Be The Shoshone Falls Ticket Booth Technician This Summer

If you want to hang out outside by Shoshone Falls all summer, this is a great opportunity for you or a kid that you need to get out of the house.

The City of Twin Falls is hiring a person to collect money from people heading into Shoshone Falls. As long as you know how to count it seems like a pretty great gig. I would love to hang out all day outside near the falls during the summer. It even pays $10 per hour .

I can't imagine a better opportunity for a teenager you are trying to get out of the house and earn some cash this summer or even a retired person who is still capable of climbing stairs and handling all weather conditions.

Plus, you will always know the best times the falls are flowing. So, if you are interested in a temporary job outside near one of the most beautiful spots in Twin Falls, this may be for you.