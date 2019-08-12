You Can Get A Lifetime Of Pasta At Twin Falls Olive Garden

I swear more people had their minds blown when Olive Garden officially and finally opened in Twin Falls. I do love me some Olive Garden and apparently so does the majority of Twin Falls. If you love it and want a lifetime of pasta, you can get it. That's right, you can get a lifetime pasta pass for Olive Garden.

Apparently this is something Olive Garden will offer almost every year. You can get 9 weeks of unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings from their Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu from September 23rd through November 24th of this year. It would only set you back $100 plus tax, but I think it would be fairly easy to get that money back with a few Olive Garden trips.

New this year though they are offering a lifetime pasta pass. This lets you have unlimited servings of pastas, sauces, toppings and unlimited soup or salad and bread sticks. Typically lifetime passes have a number of year maximum. Sometimes it is for 20 years, but as far as I can tell this one does not have a year maximum. According to the pasta pass terms and conditions the pass expires upon deal, sale or termination of issuer. That I have to admit it pretty awesome. Sure it is only on select items but that is a lot of pasta! The upgrade puts you back an additional $400 plus tax.

It looks like you need to purchase the first 9 week pass then upgrade so I guess for about $500 you can get unlimited pasta, salad or soup and bread sticks for life. I am pretty sure I can eat $500 worth of all of that in about a year.

You can check out more information at their website.