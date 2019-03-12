You Can Get Free Pancakes At IHOP Today

It is Free Pancake Day at IHOP and thankfully, we have one of those in Twin Falls. Get yourself a free short stack while supplies last.

The free pancakes are in fact free, but it is suggested that you donate some money to the charitable causes that IHOP supports. Let's just forget the whole IhoB fiasco and focus on the good things they are doing.

IHOP is raising money for children who are battling critical illnesses. You can read some of the stories of the children they will be helping. they even have the 2019 IHOP Kid Chef Team that you are going to want to get to know.

They are giving pancakes away until 7 p.m. tonight at the IHOP on Blue Lakes BLVD in Twin Falls. If you can't make it there, or the line is just too long, now through April 24th, $1 for the sale of every OREo Oh My Goodness pancakes will go to IHOP Free Pancake Day charities.