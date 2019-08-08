For the first time at the Idaho Falls Zoo, a red panda has been born there. Now, if you do not know what a red panda is, don't fret, we have all the cuteness coming your way. Good luck trying not to fall in love with this little cub!

Ironically enough, a red panda looks more like a raccoon mixed with a fox that has a distant relation to the giant panda. They have long fluffy tails with red and white markings kind of like a raccoon. The best thing about them though is they are so stinking cute! His name is Marvin.

You can watch them feed this adorable little guy every single day between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Now, if there was some way that I could be the one who fed him I would be there in half a second.

Some interesting facts about red pandas:

They have also been called the "lesser-panda", "Cat-bear", "Bear-Cat", "Himalayan raccoon", "Fox bear" and a "Fire Fox". I think those names are actually way cooler than red panda, but I am not a scientist.

They spend most of their time in trees, eating and sleeping. They actually don't have to ever step foot on the ground. When they wake up they actually groom themselves as cats do.

They like to eat, a lot. They need to consume 20% to 30% of their body weight every day and they mostly eat bamboo. A female red panda eats about 20,000 bamboo leaves EACH DAY!

If you want to get a good look at Marvin in person, you'll have to do it soon. The zoo says he'll soon be flying to Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee to be raised with other red panda cubs.

“We, of course, want to give this little cub the best chance possible for a healthy future, and that means ensuring he’s raised with other cubs of his species," Idaho Falls Zoo Director David Pennock said.

I seriously think the red panda is my spirit animal. I really want one and want to pet it. Yes, I know they are wild animals that could probably eat my face and that is why I will never own one. But a girl can dream, right?